Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Maximus worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 1,445.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Maximus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 231,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

