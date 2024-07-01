Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,542,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,934,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

