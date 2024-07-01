Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.
VUSB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 495,265 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45.
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
