Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 495,265 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.