Chico Wealth RIA Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,019,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,866,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,880,000 after buying an additional 421,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,816.7% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 410,588 shares during the last quarter.

DFAT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.44. 225,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

