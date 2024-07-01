Chico Wealth RIA Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Chico Wealth RIA grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 846,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 24.2% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $25,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 172,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,247,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 227,783 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,220. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

