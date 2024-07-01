Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.60 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.4 %

CMG stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.