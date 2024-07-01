Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,777 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Teradyne makes up about 0.1% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,511 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after acquiring an additional 544,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,113,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $188,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.