Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after buying an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after buying an additional 6,054,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $895,576,000 after buying an additional 3,989,543 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $947,262,000 after buying an additional 3,753,165 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.52. 14,748,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,724,010. The stock has a market cap of $191.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

