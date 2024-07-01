Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.50. 3,608,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

