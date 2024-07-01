Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $674.88. 3,412,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

