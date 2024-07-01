Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 3,286 Shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 193,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 38,535 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 253,991 shares during the period.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Performance

BBLU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.11. 222,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.90. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Company Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

