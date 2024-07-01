Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 169.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 111.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 958,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $269,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $8.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $914.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,687. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $916.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $814.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $740.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

