Claro Advisors LLC Buys 16,799 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1,157.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,177,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.93. 1,398,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.51. The company has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $370.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

