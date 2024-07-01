Claro Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $52.71.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

