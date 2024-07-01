Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $466.44. 562,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,605. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.33.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

