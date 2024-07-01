Claro Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VIG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.15. 1,068,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

