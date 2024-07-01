Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.27. The stock had a trading volume of 571,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

