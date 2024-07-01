Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,670. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

