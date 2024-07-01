Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,895 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,780.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,183 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 740,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 306,799 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 502.0% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 708,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 591,184 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 436,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:UAUG traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.69. 21,620 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $208.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

