Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOCT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 82,589.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 165,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 165,178 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of IOCT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $113.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.