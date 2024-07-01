Claro Advisors LLC Sells 3,983 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

BDJ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.16. 318,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,180. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

