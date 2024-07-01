Claro Advisors LLC Sells 961 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,843,000.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.81. 1,548,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

