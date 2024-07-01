Claro Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,581.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.36. 246,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,090. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.98.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.