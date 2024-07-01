Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

FDL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

