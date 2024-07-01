Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in June

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,810,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the May 31st total of 31,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLF remained flat at $15.39 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,348,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913,854. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

