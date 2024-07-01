Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Free Report) by 538.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 235,137 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.66. 26,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,044. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

