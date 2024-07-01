Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Buys 638 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 801,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,525. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $52.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

