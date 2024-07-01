CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CoinShares International Price Performance

Shares of CNSRF remained flat at C$5.71 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.94. CoinShares International has a 1-year low of C$3.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.05.

About CoinShares International

CoinShares International Limited engages in the digital assets and blockchain technology business. It offers Investment management and advisory services; and exchange traded products. The company was formerly known as Global Advisors (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to CoinShares International Limited in June 2020.

