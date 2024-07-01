Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 34728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Comptoir Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.79.

About Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

