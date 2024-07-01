Concentrix’s (CNXC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Concentrix

Concentrix Stock Up 0.8 %

CNXC opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Concentrix by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $3,604,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,339,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Concentrix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Concentrix by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 205,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after buying an additional 109,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.