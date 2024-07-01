Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,202,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,684. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

