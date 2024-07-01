CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.12% of CorVel worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRVL. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 36.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $697,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,846,346.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $697,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,846,346.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,843,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,528. 48.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

CorVel Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $254.27. 121,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.91. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.11. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $281.41.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 33.49%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

