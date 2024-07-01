Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Up 12.8% in June

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.06. 197,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,438. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

