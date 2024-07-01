Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.45 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $6.37 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00046846 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013053 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

