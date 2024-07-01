Culp (NYSE:CULP) Announces Earnings Results

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Culp Stock Up 0.9 %

CULP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. 64,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,427. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

