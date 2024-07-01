Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.25

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 1401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

