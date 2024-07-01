Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

DTRUY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

Daimler Truck Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

