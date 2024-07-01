Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Danone Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 238,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,325. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Danone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4549 per share. This is a boost from Danone’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

