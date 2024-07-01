DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0383 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00078639 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00023534 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010852 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

