Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Defense Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DFMTF remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Friday. 45,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Defense Metals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.21.
About Defense Metals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Defense Metals
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.