Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Defense Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFMTF remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Friday. 45,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Defense Metals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

