Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Vista Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vista Energy worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIST. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vista Energy by 4,205.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vista Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at $428,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIST. Citigroup lowered shares of Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Vista Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIST stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. 279,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,767. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $317.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Energy

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.