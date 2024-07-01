Deltec Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,025,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,331,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

