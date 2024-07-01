Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,425,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $66,059,000. Gray Foundation bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,890,000. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 86,509 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,829,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $137.26. 1,282,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,735. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.88.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

