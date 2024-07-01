Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,200 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $836,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,034,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FXI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. 22,894,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,009,551. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.