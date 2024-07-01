DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 360,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DeNA Stock Performance

Shares of DNACF remained flat at $9.23 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. DeNA has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get DeNA alerts:

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.55 million during the quarter. DeNA had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DeNA will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.