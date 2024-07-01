Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Price Target to GBX 435

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 420 ($5.33) to GBX 435 ($5.52) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on WOSG. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.58) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 475 ($6.03) to GBX 425 ($5.39) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watches of Switzerland Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 470 ($5.96).
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
