DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Michael Jon Brown Sells 659 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Jon Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $113.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $1,508,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 66,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after buying an additional 456,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.