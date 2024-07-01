DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Major Shareholder Buys $3,000,000.00 in Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Koch Thomas Von bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,526,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,816,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC remained flat at $2.95 during midday trading on Monday. 236,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,892. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DMAC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

