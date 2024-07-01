Dime Community Bancshares’ (DCOM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.50 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $794.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.00. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

