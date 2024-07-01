Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 52,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 590,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 96,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $35.94. 616,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,133. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

